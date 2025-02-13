Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 25,193 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $162,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.9 %

GBDC opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.