Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 52,781 Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 286,852 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 273,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 240,554 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,658,786. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,000 over the last 90 days. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APLD opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.