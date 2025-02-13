Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 288.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 551,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $556.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

