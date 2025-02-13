Entropy Technologies LP Buys 5,294 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 84.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tenable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Tenable by 11.1% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $100,139.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,415.12. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,463 shares of company stock valued at $894,042 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

