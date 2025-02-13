Entropy Technologies LP Buys 6,773 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 194.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 70.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 124,191 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 79.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Carter's



Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

