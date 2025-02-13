Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTAI Aviation Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $114.71 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,146.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
