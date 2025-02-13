Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 437.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.