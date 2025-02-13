Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

