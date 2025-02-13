Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 34,751 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Get Our Latest Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.