Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 7,919 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 479.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2,223.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 28.6% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 73.20%. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

