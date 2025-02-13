Entropy Technologies LP Has $402,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

