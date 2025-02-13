Entropy Technologies LP Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 107,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

