Entropy Technologies LP Has $451,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,552 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.68%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Barclays reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

