Entropy Technologies LP Has $484,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

