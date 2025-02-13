Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $5,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,350.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

