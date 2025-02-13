Entropy Technologies LP Invests $371,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $6,818,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $3,429,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 574.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 459,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 391,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Archer Aviation Price Performance
Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.48.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
