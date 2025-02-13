Entropy Technologies LP Invests $373,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.1 %

TNL stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $531,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,585.12. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.