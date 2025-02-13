Entropy Technologies LP Invests $402,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,603.68. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,575.73. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

