Entropy Technologies LP Invests $464,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Kadant by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 33,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $38,560,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Kadant by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total transaction of $60,527.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,392.50. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total transaction of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,618.87. This trade represents a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $416,655. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $358.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.51 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.65 and a 200-day moving average of $348.70.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

