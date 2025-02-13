Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $392,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,850,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 377.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,893 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter worth $1,599,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

NYSE:MSDL opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.