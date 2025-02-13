Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $463,000 Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

