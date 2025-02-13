Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 333,695 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 11.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,968. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hilltop Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HTH opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

