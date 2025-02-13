Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,892 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.5 %

TMHC stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

