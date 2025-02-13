Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $270.91 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $169.05 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

