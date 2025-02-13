Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 12,346 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 168.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guardant Health news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,660. This trade represents a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $93,192 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.32. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

