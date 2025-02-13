Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 20,599 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 45.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTO stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.78. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 257.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Raymond James raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

