Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 23,897 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 152.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Macerich by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Macerich from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Macerich Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $22.27.

Insider Activity

In other Macerich news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.