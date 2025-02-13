Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 4,773 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 223.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $300,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

