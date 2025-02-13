Entropy Technologies LP Raises Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 328.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

