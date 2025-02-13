Entropy Technologies LP Raises Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 180.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,232. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

