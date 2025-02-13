Entropy Technologies LP Sells 1,495 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

HELE opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

