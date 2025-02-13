Entropy Technologies LP Sells 26,249 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Essent Group by 726.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Essent Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

