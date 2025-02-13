Entropy Technologies LP Sells 609 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.74 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

