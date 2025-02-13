Entropy Technologies LP Takes $375,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Pinterest by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at $920,081.48. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

