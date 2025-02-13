Entropy Technologies LP Takes $419,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

