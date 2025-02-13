Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 136.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

