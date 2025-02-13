Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,378,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.02, for a total value of $2,620,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,965,657.14. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,025. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $552.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $514.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.32% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.