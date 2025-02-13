Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $30.60 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,011.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

