Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,190,980 shares of company stock valued at $36,060,973 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.