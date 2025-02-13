Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $996.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

EQIX opened at $935.20 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $937.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,633. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $15,530,564. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,418,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

