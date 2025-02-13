Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

