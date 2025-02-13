Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Exelixis stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

