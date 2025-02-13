Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

