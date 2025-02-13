Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial to post earnings of $43.72 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRFHF opened at $1,404.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,388.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,297.13. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $954.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

