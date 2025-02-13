F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FG opened at $45.83 on Thursday. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -763.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

