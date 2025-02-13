Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

