First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $44.19 on Thursday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEUZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,277,000.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

