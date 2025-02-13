Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLOC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Flowco in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

FLOC opened at $26.98 on Monday. Flowco has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

