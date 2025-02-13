Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Purchases £148,000 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Louise George purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($184,217.08).

Franchise Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON FRAN opened at GBX 147.30 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.52. The company has a market capitalization of £283.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3,682.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Franchise Brands plc has a 1 year low of GBX 131 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.61).

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

