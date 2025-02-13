FTI Consulting (FCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

